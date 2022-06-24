Gujarat HC refuses to order status quo on plea against conversion of dargah to temple

The Gujarat High Court on Friday issued notices on the Sunni Awami Forum’s public-interest petition against the conversion of 600-year-old Pir Imam Shah Bawa Dargah on the outskirts of Ahmedabad to Hindu religious places.

A bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Mauna Bhatt refused to order the status quo despite senior counsel Mihir Joshi submitting that the shrine was undergoing rapid changes and that unless the status quo was ordered, “the entire nature (of the place of worship) will change”. The counsel for the petitioner added that such changes were “impermissible” as per the Places of Worship Act and would have “larger repercussions”.

The state government, Ahmedabad collector, deputy collector, mamlatdar, superintendent police, police inspector of the Aslali police station and the Imamshah Bawa Roza Trust have been made respondents to the petition. The notices are returnable by August 8.

The petition, filed through the forum’s trustee Usman Haji Ahmed Qureshi, stated the dargah had now been converted to “Shree Nishkalnki Narayan Tirthdhaam Prnapih”, in contravention of the Places of Worship Act.

Joshi further submitted that the holy Karbala wall where Muslims go to pay obeisance had been paved over and the dargah had idols installed in it. “Currently extensive construction is underway in the middle of the ground”, he said, adding that it was not “a private dispute”. “Something in which faith is reposed, completely, slowly and steadily over the period of one year (gets changed),” Joshi told the division bench.

In January, the district collector allowed the Imamshah Bawa Roza Trust, which has three Muslim trustees and eight Hindu trustees, to build a wall at the dargah, ignoring the objections of the Muslim trustees and other beneficiaries.

The petition stated that the “illegal and unlawful actions” of installing idols on the dargah premises were being undertaken by the trust “in collusion with” state authorities. The Satpanthis, as the Hindu followers of Pir Imamshah Bawa are called, have been managing the trust to stop Saiyeds and other Muslims from performing religious rituals and to “portray Pir Imamshah Bawa as a Hindu saint”, it alleged. To this effect, the petition said, the Satpanthi trustees “surreptitiously demolished” the graves in February 2021 and they were restored only after police intervention.

Following the district collector’s permission to replace the wired fence with a wall, there have been continuous “illegal” construction, and with state authorities “acting in collusion” with the Satpanthi members of the trust, “the dargah has now been converted into a temple with idols being installed,” replacing the “soul and essence” of the dargah in contravention of the Act.

The dargah originally consisted of a shrine of four grandsons and a granddaughter of Pir Imamshah Bawa, a mosque named after Pir Imamshah Bawa, a graveyard where Saiyeds, who are descendants of Pir Imamshah Bawa, are buried. According to the petition, three graves have now undergone changes and a few of them have been covered by concrete walls. The minarets have been modified and the new wall has bifurcated the graveyard and the dargah. The Karbala wall has vanished, and idols have been installed, the petition added.

The petition also said that on April 10, Ram Navami was organised on the dargah premises, which videos circulated by the Vishva Hindu Parishad had urged Hindus to attend in a “show of strength”.

The VHP is organising bhajan on the campus of the dargah, the petition said, while the trust has no plan to organise Muslim rituals.