Gujarat HC notices to ASI, Rlys on PIL alleging construction near protected minarets

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), Ahmedabad Collector, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) among others on a petition alleging illegal construction in prohibited area of “Twin Brick Minarets” which is a protected monument located at Kalupur railway station.

The petition, filed by Munaf Ahmed, alleged that despite repeated show cause notices and representations to the Railways about the illegal construction, no action has been taken.

The Indian Express had earlier this year reported that ASI had issued a showcause notice to the DRM for building pit lines allegedly within 100 metres of the twin brick minarets at the Ahmedabad railway station, in violation of the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites And Remains Act and Rule. The pit lines that run through out the tracks are washing lines with an open dumping pit at the base, used to drain sewage from the trains. The notice was issued in July but the construction work reportedly continued. The petitioner has sought court’s intervention in lodging an FIR immediately against the DRM.

Justice Vipul M Pancholi issued notices returnable on January 16.