Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  Gujarat HC notice to state government on PIL against gauchar 'allotment'

Gujarat HC notice to state government on PIL against gauchar ‘allotment’



By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: July 5, 2018 5:05:31 am
The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to state government on a PIL challenging allotment of gauchar (grazing) land to private firms for installing windmills.

The petitioner, Kasam Sidhiq Chuchiya, a cattle rearer in Kutch district, approached the High Court against the alleged allotment of gauchar land to two private firms — Astro Kutch Wind Pvt Ltd, Maruti Windpark (Devikhidi) Pvt Ltd- under Chumbdak Gram Panchayat and Sakrai Timbo Gaam in Bhuj taluka of Kutch district.

According to Sidhiq, the allotment of gauchar land by the government to the two firms was in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines, and would “lead to degradation of environment and escalation of issue involving the interest of cattle”.

Claiming that he has received information from various websites of the concerned authorities, panchayat heads and through RTI application, the petitioner stated that the land which was allotted to the two firms for installing the windmills had been reserved for gauchar.

