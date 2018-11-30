Gujarat: HC notice to Parekh on bank’s plea to increase his bail bond

The Gujarat High Court has issued a notice to former stock broker Ketan Parekh and one of the biggest defaulters of Madhavpura Mercantile Cooperative Bank (MMCB) on a petition moved by the bank for enhancing the amount of his bail bond.

The petition, pending since 2016, was heard briefly by Justice A S Supehia who issued the notice to Parekh on Tuesday.

In 2016, the MMCB, which was allegedly duped by Parekh nearly two decades ago, approached the High Court for enhancing the bail bond amount for Parekh who had deposited Rs 380 crore in 2013 as per his bail condition.

After he deposited the amount as instructed by the Supreme Court, the bank moved an application before a special CBI court (magisterial) for enhancing the bail bond, citing outstanding amount. The magisterial court, however, rejected the application. The cooperative bank then filed a revision application before a special CBI court (sessions) which also rejected its plea.

Lawyer representing the MMCB said that the total outstanding amount is more than Rs 1,000 crore and hence the bank approached the High Court for increasing the amount. In July 2016, Justice Sonia Gokani had passed an order asking the bank to furnish details of the total outstanding dues and other proceedings against Parekh. Since the case was investigated by the CBI, the court asked the central agency to submit a report on its investigation and the details of the total amount advanced by the bank to various defaulters.

On Tuesday, during a brief hearing, Special Public prosecutor R C Kodekar told the court that “he will do the needful in the matter”. Kodekar and the lawyer for the bank, Kiritidev Dave, “jointly submitted that no notice has been issued to respondent No.2 (Parekh) and hence, his presence would be required”.

Following their submission, Justice Supehia issued notice returnable on January 17.

In 2001, officials of MMCB, including then chairman and other high-ranking officials, had allegedly loaned Parekh and his accomplices to the tune of over Rs 1,000 crore which was not returned by him. This led to closure of the cooperative bank. The CBI had filed a chargesheet against 12 persons, including Parekh.