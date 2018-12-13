Gujarat HC notice to govt on ‘giving quota benefits to non-tribals’ in state

The Gujarat High Court Wednesday issued a notice to the state government on a PIL alleging that the government has been extending benefits of reservation to non-tribal communities for some years, by identifying them as scheduled tribes (ST) without following any procedure or conducting research.

The PIL claims that communities like Vansfoda, Thakarada and Bagadiya Thakarada, which are not recognised as ST, are getting the benefits of reservation after the state issued circulars to recognise them as “sub-category of Barodiya and Dungri Bhil respectively”. Barodiya and Dhungri Bhil communities fall under the ST category.

The petitioners, however, also said that these three communities were declared “Socially and Economically Backward Classes” through a resolution dated 1978 and are availing the reservation benefits under OBC quota.

The PIL claims that the state “issued various instructions/ circulars to issue the Scheduled Tribes’ Caste certificates to these communities even though they are not scheduled tribes as per the provisions of Article 32 of the Constitution.” Thus, the PIL claimed, that the communities are enjoying double benefits — both as OBC and ST.

The PIL has been filed by Gujarat Adijati Vikas Sangh. The petitioners have sought to declare such government circulars “illegal”, saying that such power lies only with the President of India. They also argued that it is the domain of Central government alone and cannot be interfered into by the state.

The PIL claims that since 1993, the state has extended the benefits of reservation to around 10 communities in some or the other manner. The PIL has also raised the issue of Gond and Rajgond tribals, saying that there have been instances where the state government has been extending reservation benefits to people claiming to be from these two tribes without any verification.

The Division Bench of acting Chief Justice Anant S Dave and Justice Biren Vaishnav issued the notice to the state government.