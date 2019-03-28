Gujarat HC notice to govt on Alpesh Katheriya’s plea

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the state government seeking its response on the application filed by Patidar leader Alpesh Katheriya, challenging the cancellation of his bail by a sessions court in Surat.

Advertising

The court of Justice Vipul Pancholi scheduled the next hearing for April 9, by when the state government is expected to respond.

According to Katheriya’s application in the High Court, he was arrested on November 19, 2018 but the sessions court in Surat granted regular bail in an order dated December 3, 2018. The bail was granted, provided Katheriya complied with 11 conditions. However, the police inspector of DCB police station in Surat filed an application in the High Court for the cancellation of bail on December 31 “alleging that the petitioner violated the conditions on which he was granted bail, particularly condition No. 2 (the applicant shall not misuse his liberty) and condition no. 5 (the applicant shall obey law and order)”.

The bail was subsequently cancelled by the sessions court on January 15, taking note of breach of conditions on which he was granted bail, following which Katheriya approached the High Court, praying for bail and quashing of the sessions court order of January 15.

Advertising

Katheriya, in his HC application, denied any such breach of the conditions imposed for grant of bail.

He further said, “Some police officers with vested interest, in connivance with some leaders of the ruling political party, wants to see the petitioner behind the bars again and therefore, false cases have been foisted on the petitioner…”