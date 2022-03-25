Gujarat HC notice to deputy speaker, govt officials for illegal construction on forest land

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday issued notice to Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Ghelabhai Ahir (Bharvad) and several state government officials, including the additional chief secretary of forest department, over illegal construction on encroached forest land in Chandangadh reserved forest area.

The notice was issued on a public interest litigation by Congress leaders highlighting the encroachment and construction. The Gujarat State Forest Development Corporation Ltd, Panchmahal district collector and deputy conservator of forest of Godhra division were also issued notice, kept returnable for June 8.

The PIL, moved by Jasvantsinh Balwantsinh Solanki, who is the leader of opposition in Shahera taluka panchayat, and Dushyantsinh Narvatsinh Chauhan, who was the leader of opposition in Panchmahal district panchayat from 2016 to 2021, highlighted that BJP MLA Ahir, through his Aaeeshree Khodiyar Seva Trust in Chandangadh, has been constructing a residential structure, part of which he uses as an office and conducts party work from.

The PIL added that the forest officials remained a “mute spectator of such a serious violation by an elected representative”.

It was pointed out that as per provisions of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, no non-forest activity, including construction of any nature by private person, is permissible. Ahir and his trust justified the activity under the guise of the structure being used for Chandangadh Khod-iyar Temple-related activities.

It was also submitted that while such non-forest activity cannot be regularised by the state government, no demolition has taken place till date.