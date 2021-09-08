Gujarat HC notice to AMC officials over vacancies in Urdu schools

The Indian Express had reported in December last year that despite two rounds of recruitment, more than 50 posts of mathematics and science teachers were vacant in Urdu-medium schools under the AMC Board due to “unavailability” of candidates under the reserved categories.

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the administrative officer of the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board and the Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner on a public interest litigation highlighting 45 vacancies of maths and science teachers from classes six to eight in Urdu medium schools under the AMC board.