scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Gujarat HC notice on concern over animals at RIL zoo

The private zoo, Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Jamnagar, and Reliance Industries—  both of whom have been added as respondent parties to the PIL by Halar Utkarsh Samiti Trust — were not issued notices by the court.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 28, 2022 2:20:46 am
Central Zoo Authority, Public Interest Litigation (PIL), Gujarat High Court, Reliance Industries Ltd, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri issued notice to the state government, principal chief conservator of forests and wildlife, and the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

The Gujarat High Court Wednesday issued notice to the state and central authorities concerned seeking response to an apprehension raised in a public interest litigation (PIL) that animals at the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)-supported private zoo will not be taken care of.

The division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri issued notice to the  state government, principal chief conservator of forests and wildlife, and the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

The private zoo, Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Jamnagar, and Reliance Industries—  both of whom have been added as respondent parties to the PIL by Halar Utkarsh Samiti Trust — were not issued notices by the court.

The bench reasoned that based on the petitioner’s arguments so far, the bench was of the view that at this stage issuance of notice to the state and central authorities would suffice.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...Premium
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

The notice has been kept returnable for August 18 and the bench added that on the said date a statement be made by the authorities before the court with respect to the petitioner’s short apprehension that exotic and foreign animals, which are being acquired by the private zoo, will not be taken care of by the private entity.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“We will record it (statement of the authorities) and close the proceedings,” added the bench.

The petitioner trust, while arguing for their case on July 21 before the same division bench, had highlighted discrepancies with respect to the recognition of the Greens Zoo.

It was pointed out that the zoo was granted recognition by CZA on August 17, 2020 and was categorised as a “mini zoo” despite having an area of over 171 hectares and the Recognition of Zoo Rules specifying that mini zoo categorisation is for area less than 10 hectares.

The bench while hearing the matter on July 21, addressing the petitioner’s lawyer Aditya Choksi, had remarked, “…It will probably become the pride of Gujarat and you do not want Gujarat to develop ?”

To this, Choksi had responded, “My interest is very limited to the welfare and well being of animals. For example they’ve been acquired from a foreign land, will the atmosphere and food at Jamnagar be suitable to them?… Why are animals housed at central and state zoos being acquired by a private zoo and a question would arise that whether these central and state zoos are so inadequate as to provide adequate facility and protection to wild animals…”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The bench had insisted that the petitioner should instead pray for a writ  that once the zoo is established the private entity should ensure that everything is maintained properly and that the animals are taken care of.

“Then it’s your genuine cause. To say don’t open itself, is tainted. We will have to look into your conduct with coloured glass. Don’t do that,” Chief Justice Kumar had remarked.

More from Ahmedabad

Choksi had, however, clarified that the petitioner trust’s prayer is “very limited” whereby the trust is “not seeking quashing of the recognition granted,” but is only seeking that during pendency of the PIL, the court may direct that a committee of experts visit the said zoo and submit a detailed report on various aspects and condition of the centre.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

3

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

4

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

5

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

Featured Stories

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Indian hand behind 'English' weightlifter

Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order
‘Revdi’ debate

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement