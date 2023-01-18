HC notice to ASI on illegal encroachment on land near  dargah in Kheda

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Archaeological Survey of India in a petition alleging that a temple is being attempted to be constructed by taking illegal possession of a land near a protected monument of dargah in Kheda.

The petition was filed by one Faizankhan Pathan, a resident of Kheda, through his lawyer Aziz Alvi, who has submitted that in the village Sojali, a dargah — Roja Roji ni dargah— and two tombs of saints are situated, which have been tagged as protected monuments by the ASI.

The petitioner claimed that on October 13, some of the “antisocial elements of the village” took illegal possession of the land situated exactly near the wall of the protected monument and dug 20-25 feet deep, in the presence of ASI authorities. A temple was erected and a flag too has been hoisted according to the petitioner. Upon repeated representations, a survey was conducted by ASI, which found that illegal encroachment had taken place.

An order was passed to the then employee of ASI Rakesh Parmar directing for ensuring the removal of the illegal encroachment. It is the petitioner’s contention that the direction has not been followed through.