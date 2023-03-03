HC rejects Narayan Sai’s plea to fix date for early hearing of appeal

The Gujarat High Court on March 1 rejected a plea by self-styled godman Narayan Sai seeking fix a date for early and final hearing of his appeal against his conviction of life imprisonment by a Surat court in 2019 in a rape case.

A division bench of Justices SH Vora and Mauna Bhatt while rejecting the application, reasoned that “considering the fact that other older criminal appeals are pending for final hearing, there is no reason to hear” Narayan’s appeal “out of turn”.

Narayan, represented by advocate Rafik Lokhandwala, had submitted before Gujarat HC that in an earlier HC order of August 2021 rejecting Narayan’s plea for suspension of sentence, had also recorded that considering that Narayan has been in jail for a period of eight years, his appeals “needs to be posted for final hearing in the month of November 2021.” It was submitted that though the appeals were listed thereafter, the same were not heard due to paucity of time. It was submitted that Narayan has been behind bars for over nine years and two months.

A Surat sessions court order of April 30 by additional sessions Judge PS Gadhvi had sentenced Narayan to life imprisonment along with convicting four other aides of Narayan.

Of the four, three associates – Ganga, Jamna and one devotee named Hanuman, a resident of Bihar – were sentenced to ten years of imprisonment. Another aide, Sai’s driver, Ramesh Malhotra was sentenced to six months of imprisonment.