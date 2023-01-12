Denying care to pregnant woman by no stretch of common sense can this be accepted: HC pulls up LG Hospital

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday came down heavily on Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital’s clean chit to itself after denying care to a pregnant woman.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking its directions for penal and disciplinary action against hospital authorities for denying medical aid to pregnant women.

The PIL, filed by advocate Nikunj Mevada, highlighted two incidents, one of which happened in January 2022 at the Mirani Maternity and Nursing Home where a pregnant woman was denied treatment as she could not pay the amount sought by the hospital. The woman later ended up delivering the child on the staircase outside the hospital entrance.

In another incident on February 10, 2022, a woman in labour reached the LG Hospital around 2.30 am and ended up delivering outside the hospital as she was allegedly denied care.

LG Hospital’s legal representative Aishwarya Gupta on Thursday submitted before the division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri that an internal inquiry was conducted on the same day and a report was submitted to the Gujarat Medical Council as well as the Gujarat State Human Rights Commission.

The inquiry found that a sonography was conducted on the woman and when the doctor came to check on her around 6 am, she was not on the bed. “She had voluntarily gone outside the hospital and delivered the child… She went away on the misconception that the hospital had given her a discharge. It was a high-risk pregnancy because 12 months ago, she had a miscarriage…,” submitted the counsel.

Unconvinced by the explanation, CJ Kumar remarked, “Can you believe that?… You expect a seven-month pregnant lady…who is probably in labour pain… to come outside the hospital to deliver on the corridor?… In that event (that she had earlier miscarried), it was a duty cast upon your hospital to ensure that she is admitted inside the labour room… By no stretch of common sense can this be accepted…”

Sealed cover records of the report submitted by the committee to the government and SHRC along with statements of the woman and her case history were submitted to the court. The bench ordered the reports be kept in the safe custody of the registrar (judicial).

The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on January 21.