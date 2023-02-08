scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Gujarat HC launches live-streaming of proceedings of district courts

The portal has functionalities of making all communications paperless that is done between judicial officers and the Registry of the Gujarat HC relating to the leave applications of judicial officers, annual confidential reports, property intimation of purchase and sale.

Gujarat High Court, Krishnakant Vakharia, Tushar Mehta, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsThe portal also has a secure mechanism for judicial officers to submit their self-appraisal online. (Express Photo)
Gujarat HC launches live-streaming of proceedings of district courts
The Gujarat High Court Wednesday launched the pilot implementation of live-streaming of proceedings of courts of all the principal district judges in the state.

Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah inaugurated the initiative virtually while pointing out that with this pilot implementation of live-streaming of district courts, “no one can now bluff” saying that their matter was not called out.

Apex court judge Justice JB Pardiwala also inaugurated the launch of the judicial officers’ portal developed in-house in Gujarat HC, which is aimed at judicial administration by the Gujarat HC, relating to the service and career of judicial officers.

The portal has functionalities of making all communications paperless that is done between judicial officers and the Registry of the Gujarat HC relating to the leave applications of judicial officers, annual confidential reports, property intimation of purchase and sale.

The portal also has a secure mechanism for judicial officers to submit their self-appraisal online.

Gujarat HC Chief Justice Aravind Kumar said that the court has been a “pioneer in the implementation of the mandate of the judgement of the Supreme Court in Swapnil Tripathi’s case which paved the way for such transparency measures in the justice delivery system.”

Noting that live-streaming is not only a move towards transparency but also aids various court functionaries such as the administrative side as well as those as stenographers, CJ Kumar added that Gujarat HC’s YouTube channel has 1.18 lakh subscribers and videos streamed on the channel has garnered more than 1.72 crore views so far.

“State funding for any of such novel initiatives has never been a hindrance for our high court, as I’ve seen during my tenure here. I would also like to add that this request has been shared with the state government and also the e-committee of the Supreme Court for funds to implement live streaming of court proceedings in all the courts at the level of district judges and senior civil judges in the state of Gujarat,” CJ Kumar said.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 19:07 IST
