Gujarat HC issues notice to govt over Hardik’s applications

Gujarat Congress president Hardik Patel

The Gujarat High Court (HC), on Friday, issued a notice to the state government regarding two applications moved by working Gujarat Congress president Hardik Patel. In the two applications, Patel sought a temporary modification and the deletion of his bail condition that stipulates that he seek prior permission from the Ahmedabad trial court before moving out of Gujarat.

In Hardik’s application wherein he has sought temporary suspension of this particular bail condition, the issued notice has been kept returnable for October 27. In the application where Patel has sought permanent deletion of this condition, the court has kept it returnable for December 2. Hardik had earlier moved applications at the Ahmedabad sessions court with respect to both these contentions. However, both came to be rejected by the lower court, one in July and other in September. His present applications before the Gujarat HC have challenged the lower court’s rejection of both applications.

Representing Hardik, Advocate Anand Yagnik submitted before the court that “he is a star campaigner of Indian National Congress [INC] for the State of Bihar and the election will commence soon and that he is required to go outside of Gujarat to campaign in the very upcoming election (sic).” Yagnik further argued that there is no likelihood of the trial commencing in the foreseeable future, and hence, such a condition cannot be sustained legally.

In the two petitions seeking temporary suspension of the bail condition as well as its permanent deletion, it has also been submitted that Hardik has four criminal special leave petitions pending at the Supreme Court. These are expected to be heard soon, for which Hardik will be required to travel to New Delhi to consult with his lawyers.

Hardik was arrested earlier this year after failing to appear before the trial court in relation to a FIR filed in 2015 by the crime branch, wherein he has been charged with sedition during the Patidar agitation. While releasing him on bail, the trial court had then imposed the condition that he shall be required to seek prior permission of the same court before leaving the local limits of Gujarat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.