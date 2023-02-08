Gujarat HC issues notice to Centre over green, CRZ clearances for Deendayal Port Authority projects

The Gujarat High Court Wednesday issued notice to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Gujarat Coastal Zone Authority (GCZA), and the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in a public interest litigation seeking cancellation of environmental and coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearances granted to the two projects of the DPA.

The petition was moved by two residents of Mundra in Kutch — Jakhariya Saleman Manek and Dr Bharatkumar Patel – who pointed out that the land identified for the projects for integrated facilities contains mangroves and falls under CRZ-1 A category. The government, however, gave the CRZ nod by listing the land under the wrong categories of CRZ 1(B), CRZ-III and CRZ-IV, said petitioners Manek, a fisherman and president of Shri Kutch District Machchhimaar Association, and Dr Patel who works as research lead with the Centre for Policy Research – Namati Environmental Justice Program in Gujarat.

The petitioners argued that the Deendayal Port Authority in its proposal sent to the union ministry seeking environmental and CRZ clearance in 2016 omitted the fact regarding the presence of mangrove vegetation in the area. They alleged that the environment ministry and Gujarat Coastal Zone Authority too granted the approval without due diligence despite maps and images of the areas showing significant presence of mangroves.

The division bench has kept the notices returnable for February 27.

The petitioners have moved the court to set aside the clearances granted to the two projects and direct the respondents to maintain status quo with regard to the projects which have been granted the environmental and CRZ clearances, pending final disposal of the PIL.