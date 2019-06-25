Gujarat HC issues notice to Alpesh Thakor, Speaker over Congress plea

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Monday issued a notice for final disposal to Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi and Radhanpur MLA Alpesh Thakor on a Congress petition, seeking an explanation regarding the party’s demand to disqualify Thakor as a legislator. Thakor, who won the Radhanpur Assembly seat as a Congress candidate in 2017, resigned from its primary membership and all party positions in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The court has underlined that they expect both to file their reply affidavit, if any. The court stated, “…Else, in view of the settled provisions of law and catena of judgments of the Supreme Court, the disqualification of a member in such an eventuality would not be warranting any further proceedings.” The HC notice is returnable on Thursday.

Petitioner Ashwin Kotwal, who is Congress’ chief whip in the Assembly, said Thakor stated in his resignation letter that he was resigning from all the posts he held in the party. “He was elected from Radhanpur as a Congress candidate. We notified the Speaker of the same so that Rajendra Trivedi serves him an appropriate notice and disqualify him, but that has not been done despite repeated representations. So we moved the HC,” said Kotwal.

Kotwal cited inaction on the part of the Speaker for not disqualifying Thakor, despite the provisions under the 10th schedule of the Constitution of India. Kotwal, in his petition, alleged that “such inaction is only with a view to help Thakor to continue his membership as he has aligned with the BJP. Further, such inaction would give privilege to Thakor who is disqualified under the provisions (of 10th Schedule) and will entitle Thakor to sit in the Monsoon session of the Assembly that commences from July 1.”

This is noteworthy since by being part of the Assembly, Thakor will remain eligible to vote as its member in the forthcoming elections to Gujarat Rajya Sabha seats, scheduled on July 5, the petitioner said.

In the petition, the Congress also demanded that till the Speaker takes a final call, Thakor must not be allowed to exercise his rights as a legislator. Thakor, who quit the party on April 10, was party’s secretary and Bihar co-incharge.

While quitting, Thakor alleged that he was “betrayed by the leadership” and hence, he was leaving the party and resigning from all posts, barring his membership of the Assembly.

Two weeks later, Kotwal and Kalol MLA Baldev Thakor submitted a memorandum to the state Assembly Secretary D M Patel, seeking his disqualification for “indiscipline”. The Congress moved a disqualification application in the state Assembly on April 25.

The letter to the Assembly secretary stated that Alpesh was elected on the party’s ticket and as he resigned from its primary membership, he ceased to be a Congressman. “Hence, he should be disqualified from the membership of the Assembly as well, and a bypoll be held for his Radhanpur seat,” their memorandum read.

As stated in the oral order of the Division Bench, headed by Justice S R Brahmbhatt, the court took note of the application moved by Kotwal on April 25 and a communication dated May 8, which according to the petitioner, “was required to be collected in person as the same was not received on due inquiry.”

The court order noted, “The rectification was immediately done on May 22, but till date no further proceedings appear to have been taken and Thakor is not declared disqualified…”