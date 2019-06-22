Gujarat HC issues notice on PIL challenging elections to GU executive council

The Gujarat High Court on Friday issued notices to the state government and Gujarat University in relation to a public interest litigation (PIL) that the university was holding “illegal elections” to its executive council. The elections are expected to commence on June 24. The notice is returnable on June 27.

Advertising

Vidyarthi Sena president Vishnu Desai, who is the petitioner, has sought that the notification by GU announcing election dates for the University’s executive council be quashed and set aside.

While the petitioner sought interim relief from the division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Anant Dave, the prayer was not granted, at this stage. The PIL sought that pending the hearing and final disposal of the case, the execution and implementation of the notification announcing elections for executive council of the university be stayed.

The petition stated that Gujarat University has not been conducting student elections in the past four years. On June 4, the chancellor of Gujarat University notified the dates of the elections for the post of the executive council, without including students in the decision-making.

Advertising

Despite Desai expressing his grievance, no action was taken, he said in his petition.

As per the GU Act, while the executive council itself doesn’t require student members, the decision of those who may go on to form the executive council are elected by members of a “court” — a 122-member body of which 12 are elected student members.

In this regard, the petition states, “12 members in the Court who are supposed to be students and are to be elected every year, but since the past 4 years the University Authorities are not conducting elections of the Court, which thereby affects the right of the students in the upcoming elections of the Executive Council/Syndicate…”

The petition alleges, that “…the University Authorities are conducting an illegal election by voluntarily curbing the electoral rights of the students by not conducting student elections for the last 4 years on flimsy grounds…”

Advocate Kishan Chakwawala, who is representing the petitioner, said, “The students are not allowed to contest or vote in the upcoming executive elections, which is arbitrary in nature and also contrary to the mandatory provisions of Gujarat University Act.”