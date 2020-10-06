Gujarat HC issues notice: GFSU aspirant moves court after entrance test dates clash with other exams

The petitioner has sought that the court direct Gujarat Forensics Sciences University to conduct fresh online entrance examination for those candidates who were left out due to overlapping dates of examination and only thereafter the admission process be finalised.

An undergraduate student of biotechnology of Gujarat University has moved the Gujarat High Court after the Gujarat Forensics Sciences University (GFSU) decided to conduct an online entrance test for post-graduate course on dates which coincided with her semester exams and subsequently did not respond to her requests to reschedule it.

The high court on Monday has issued notice to the respondents, the education department of Gujarat, Joint Director of Academics in the Directorate of Technical Education, and to the registrar of GFSU, all of whom are expected to respond by October 19.

Priyanka Sharma (20), the petitioner, applied for a master course in forensic biotechnology at Gujarat Forensics Sciences University on July 1 and at the time, no date of entrance examination to the said course at GFSU was mentioned, although the brochure on the website, at that time, suggested that an exam will be conducted in Gandhinagar for the intake of 90 students to the course.

However, on September 11, she learnt that GFSU plans to conduct online entrance examinations relevant to her course, on September 18 from 3 p.m. This coincided with her semester exam at her university, including the timing.

While she made representation before the Registrar of GFSU as well as to the Directorate of Technical Education seeking a change in time and date of the entrance exam, no response was received from GFSU.

The petitioner has sought that the court direct Gujarat Forensics Sciences University to conduct fresh online entrance examination for those candidates who were left out due to overlapping dates of examination and only thereafter the admission process be finalised.

