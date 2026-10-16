Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava gets one-day bail after half-brother’s suicide bid

The Gujarat High Court on Friday granted one-day temporary bail to jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava to visit his critically-ill half-brother, who allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison and is on a life-support at the Surat Civil Hospital.

Justice Vimal K Vyas partly allowed Vasava’s application, permitting his release from 7 am to 7 pm on the day of his actual release, subject to a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and police escort at the state’s expense.

The court directed the Dediapada MLA to surrender before the jail authorities immediately after the temporary bail period expires.

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Vasava had initially sought 30 days of temporary bail, from October 17 to November 17, to appear for the first-semester examinations of a Master of Social Work (MSW) course he enrolled in on October 5, four months after his conviction in June. However, during Friday’s hearing, his counsel, Senior Advocate I H Syed, did not press the examination-related ground and instead sought temporary release on humanitarian grounds, citing the critical condition of Vasava’s half-brother, Shantilal.