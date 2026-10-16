Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava gets one-day bail after half-brother’s suicide bid

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State opposed Vasava’s plea saying his presence is ‘not indispensable’ stating that relatives, including two other biological brothers of the patient are there to look after the latter.

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readVadodaraOct 16, 2026 08:30 PM IST
Vasava had initially sought 30 days of temporary bail, from October 17 to November 17, to appear for the first-semester examinations of a Master of Social Work (MSW) course he enrolled in on October 5, four months after his conviction in June. (Express Archive Photo)Vasava had initially sought 30 days of temporary bail, from October 17 to November 17, to appear for the first-semester examinations of a Master of Social Work (MSW) course he enrolled in on October 5, four months after his conviction in June. (Express Archive Photo)
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The Gujarat High Court on Friday granted one-day temporary bail to jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava to visit his critically-ill half-brother, who allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison and is on a life-support at the Surat Civil Hospital.

Justice Vimal K Vyas partly allowed Vasava’s application, permitting his release from 7 am to 7 pm on the day of his actual release, subject to a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and police escort at the state’s expense.

The court directed the Dediapada MLA to surrender before the jail authorities immediately after the temporary bail period expires.

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Vasava had initially sought 30 days of temporary bail, from October 17 to November 17, to appear for the first-semester examinations of a Master of Social Work (MSW) course he enrolled in on October 5, four months after his conviction in June. However, during Friday’s hearing, his counsel, Senior Advocate I H Syed, did not press the examination-related ground and instead sought temporary release on humanitarian grounds, citing the critical condition of Vasava’s half-brother, Shantilal.

The court noted that medical papers showed Shantilal was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Surat and was on life support. “Considering the fact that the brother of the present applicant-convict is in a critical condition, this court is of the considered opinion that if the applicant-convict is permitted to visit the hospital for a day to look after his brother, the ends of justice would be met,” the HC order, made available on Friday, said.

Syed told the court that Vasava needed to visit his brother to look after him and arrange funds and other requirements, including the possibility of shifting him to a better-equipped hospital. He said Vasava was the only person taking care of the family and was its sole earning member although there are five brothers among other siblings from their father’s two marriages — the ground on which the state had objected to the release earlier in the day.

Opposing the application, public prosecutor Hardik Dave argued that Vasava’s presence was not indispensable because other relatives, including two other biological brothers of Shantilal, were available to look after the patient. Citing a police report, the state submitted that the MLA had other siblings and half-siblings who could provide assistance. The court, however, permitted the one-day visit, with police personnel escorting Vasava.

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Scrutiny over exam demand

The examination-related plea had faced scrutiny from the state over the circumstances and timing of his admission to the MSW course at Balhans College of Social Work in Thava, Netrang taluka, Bharuch district, affiliated with Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Surat.

Dave submitted that Vasava had completed his bachelor’s degree in June 2009 and had applied for admission to the MSW course after a gap of 17 years, raising questions on why he had not pursued further studies earlier and argued that the plea appeared to be an afterthought following the rejection of his application for suspension of sentence.

The High Court also questioned how Vasava could appear for examinations, including a rural fieldwork viva voce, without fulfilling the course’s attendance and fieldwork requirements. Syed eventually did not press the request for temporary bail on the examination ground.

Also Read | AAP Gujarat MLA Chaitar Vasava seeks bail, cites exam, brother’s ill health

Vasava is lodged at Vadodara Central Jail, serving a seven-year sentence imposed by an Additional Sessions Judge at Rajpipla on June 23, 2026. He was convicted in connection with a case involving allegations that he and others threatened and assaulted forest officials after the department removed crops allegedly cultivated on encroached government forest land. The prosecution case also involved the alleged extortion of Rs 60,000 from forest officials.

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The High Court admitted Vasava’s criminal appeal on July 31, but rejected his application for suspension of sentence on August 24. In September, he was granted seven days of conditional temporary release to attend the Gujarat Legislative Assembly session.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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