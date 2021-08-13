Gujarat HC grants interim compensation of Rs five lakh to human trafficking victim

The Gujarat High Court on August 11 directed the authorities concerned to provide Rs fivehuman traff lakh as interim compensation to a woman who was a victim of human trafficking and was abducted and brought from Kolkata to Gujarat.

The woman after being trafficked to Gujarat, was forced into prostitution and eventually in 2016, aggrieved by the act of the accused sending the victim to various places for the illegal activities, including hotels at Una, Diu and Ahmedabad, she had fled the house of the accused and had filed an FIR with the Mahuva police station in Bhavnagar. The Bhavnagar court had acquitted the accused in 2018 and the same stands appealed against before the Gujarat HC by the victim.

Owing to a lack of identity card of the victim and the requirement of a court’s direction to avail of compensation for rehabilitation under the Gujarat Victim Compensation Scheme, the victim could not be awarded any compensation until now. The Gujarat HC however noted that the special POCSO court that had dealt with the victim of human trafficking, ought to have granted compensation to her.

The court of Justices Sonia Gokani and RM Sareen further directed that the compensation be paid to the victim within eight weeks of receipt of the order and since the victim did not have a bank account, the court directed that the district administration of Ahmedabad in association with the office of the assistant commissioner of police in Ahmedabad, will ensure that her Aadhaar card is prepared in eight weeks’ time following which it would be the administration’s responsibility to open her bank account.

The court with a view towards restitution and rehabilitation of the victim, who is married and now seven months pregnant, also ensured in its order that once she delivers her child and is ready to pursue vocational skills, necessary handholding for the same must be done by the Women and Child Development Department.

“Rehabilitation of hers shall be ensured within a period of 12 months by helping her learn the skills which would pave the way for her dignified living and earning through such means,” the court stated in its order.

The victim, through her lawyer, who had approached the court through an NGO, also expressed gratitude to the ACP’s office during the court hearing which has been following up on her needs and stated that it has “instilled a lot of faith in the system.” The bench in turn also appreciated the NGO’s work and remarked it may keep doing the good work.