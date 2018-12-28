Gujarat HC grants bail to woman who ‘killed her liquor-addict husband’

The Gujarat High Court on Friday granted bail to a 35-year-old woman from Surat who allegedly killed her liquor-addict husband.

The woman, Shilpa Pansuria, is alleged to have strangulated her husband after continuous harassment. Her lawyer Vishal J Dave said that the court granted her relief as her act was in self defence.

Justice AY Kogje while giving conditional bail to the woman stated that it was a fit case to grant her bail “considering the fact that the deceased is the husband of the applicant and the incident occurred on account of persistent disturbance caused by the husband by consuming alcohol and creating nuisance in the house including assaulting his own children.”

She was in jail since her arrest in September.