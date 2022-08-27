Gujarat HC grants bail to 8 accused of religious conversion but bars them from entering Bharuch

The Gujarat High Court in an order dated August 23 granted bail to eight accused of religious conversion in Amod of Bharuch district. The court also barred them from entering Bharuch until the deposition of the first informant is completed. The court further rejected the bail plea of two other accused.

Broadly, the allegations against the accused pertained to commission of offences with regard to giving allurement for conversion of various persons of Scheduled Tribes category to Islam, including the first informant Pravin Vasava. The FIR was lodged in 2021 under sections of IPC, Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Information Technology Act, with the period of the alleged offences being 2006 onwards.

In custody since more than eight months, the accused — Yakubbhai Ibrahimbhai Shanker, Thakorbhai Girdharbhai Vasava, Rizwan Mehboob Patel, Aiyub Barkat Patel alias Ramanbhai Barkatbhai Vasavasa, Ibrahim Puna Patel alias Jitubhai Punabhai Patel, Yusuf Jivan Patel alias Mahendrabhai Jivanbhai Vasava, Abdul Aziz Patel alias Ajit Chagan Vasava, Aiyub Basirbhai Patel, Sajidbhai Ahmedbhai Patel and Yusufbhai Valibhai Hasanbhai Patel had moved Gujarat high court seeking regular bail. All but Sajidbhai and Yusufbhai, who are office bearers (vice-president and president) of Baitulmal Trust, were granted bail.

Granting bail to the eight accused, the court of Justice Nikhil Kariel took into consideration that “while there is existence of material suggesting allurement, there does not appear to be existence of any material which would suggest conversion by use of force”.

The court also observed that while there are allegations with regard to commission of offence punishable under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, “but at the same time, there does not appear to be any material/allegation, whereby it could be considered that any of the offences alleged to have been committed, were committed on account of the status of the first informant or the other victims as named in the FIR being the persons belonging to the Scheduled Tribes category.”

In light of this, the court opined that “there may not be any requirement for hearing all the persons named as victims in the FIR by the first informant, more particularly since the first informant himself is being heard by this Court…”

The court also took into consideration that “no material has been found after the investigation,” which would reveal that the eight accused through acts of alleged forgery of Aadhaar cards, “had either gained anything or had caused any correspond loss to any person, including the State” and that “there is no material to show that the persons in whose names allegedly forged Aadhaar cards were prepared or on basis of which names were entered into the electoral roll, had also gained any undue advantage or any correspond loss had been caused to the State on account of such acts.”

Taking into account that the eight accused are in custody for around eight months and a charge-sheet has already been filed, the court deemed it a fit case to exercise discretion.

However, granting bail, the court imposed conditions that the eight accused cannot enter the limits of Bharuch district, except for attending the trial court, till the deposition of the first informant is over and they shall also furnish the address of residence outside Bharuch, where they would be residing during the said period, to the investigating officer and also to the court.

Meanwhile, rejecting the bail pleas of accused Sajidbhai, the court noted that the trust had received an amount of approximately Rs 50 lakh in donation from the year 2017 to the year 2022 and it appeared that “major part of the donation was by way of cash deposit in the account of the Trust” with around 48 transactions being of amounts less than Rs 50,000 i.e. Rs 49,500 or Rs 49,000. Such amounts would not have required KYC compliance as the same is required only if the amount deposited is Rs 50,000 or more.

The court held, “It also appears that money has been distributed by way of donation and whereas it is the submission on behalf of the State that such amounts in all probability have been used for the purpose of alluring persons for adding and abetting conversion.”

It added, “Having regard to the same, more particularly considering the fact that offence punishable under Section 4(C) carries punishment of imprisonment upto 10 years, coupled with the fact that there is prima facie material in support of the allegation that the appellants had aided and abetted in alluring persons of one religion to convert to another religion. Thus, considering the nature of allegations and the role attributed to the present appellants as also the probable punishment, in the considered opinion of this Court, the appellants ought not to be released on regular bail.”