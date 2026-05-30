HIV+ Syrian man gets bail; ‘his ill-health not in dispute’, says Gujarat High Court

In an oral order on Friday that was made available Saturday, Justice DN Ray granted bail to the Syrian man who has been held in the detention centre since January this year. (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court has granted conditional bail to a Syrian man, who was arrested during a combing operation last November, on the grounds that his ill health was “not in dispute”.

The petitioner, who is living with HIV+ and belongs to the LGBTQ+ community, had moved the Court, citing “fear of death” if deported. He will now be released from the joint interrogation centre in Gujarat, even as his petition seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him under the Foreigners Act, and protection from deportation, remains pending for hearing.

In an oral order on Friday that was made available Saturday, Justice DN Ray granted bail to the Syrian man who has been held in the detention centre since January this year. The petitioner, who had come to India on a student visa and a government scholarship, had stated in his petition that he met his partner—an Indian national and the co-petitioner—through a dating app.