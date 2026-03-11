The judgment states that the amount to be deposited by the petitioner shall be transmitted to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority and shall be "spent in the welfare project for orphan children". (File Photo)
STATING THAT the court had “been made a party in a nefarious design” by a “dubious” petitioner of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking removal of alleged “illegal construction” around a protected monument – the Bawa Ali Shah mosque in Ahmedabad – the Gujarat High Court dismissed the PIL and imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on the petitioner for “misuse and abuse” of the process of the court.
The Division Bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice DN Ray of the Gujarat High Court dismissed the PIL with exemplary costs on February 27 and granted the petitioner two months time to deposit the cost of Rs 10 lakh with the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority.
The case of the petitioner was that construction was being undertaken on a land located 65 metres from a protected monument – the ‘Bawa Ali Shah’s mosque’ or ‘Rani’s masjid’, located in Kochrab village on the southern bank of the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad.
The court judgment, made available on March 9, notes that the petitioner submitted that the monument, also called the ‘small stone masjid’ is protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010, which has barred construction activity in an area up to 100 metres from the protected monuments. The judgment notes that the petitioner also submitted that as per the Act the area from 100 metres up to 300 metres from the protected monument is classified as Regulated Area, within which construction is permissible only upon prior approval and issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the competent archaeological authority.
The court also noted the submissions made through the affidavit of the developer of the project, stating that the PIL petitioner was a “habitual offender having a criminal background and has systematically targeted the project launched… to harass and blackmail the (developer) … with an ulterior motive.” The affidavit also enlisted the number of cases that the petitioner was involved in and “not disclosed” while filing the PIL and drew the attention of the court to a PIL filed by the same petitioner in 2012, which was adjourned 17 times as it was not pursued, leading the High Court to pass an order in September 2013, dismissing the PIL for default.
The court considered the submissions of the developer and noted in the judgment, “(In a rejoinder)… the PIL petitioner has admitted to virtually every allegation levelled against the petitioner by the respondent No. 6 and has even prayed for an unconditional apology for not disclosing details of filing earlier PIL in violation of Chapter II of the High Court of Gujarat (Practice and Procedure for Public Interest Litigation) Rules, 2010…”
The judgment adds that the PIL petitioner has not denied raising issues against another project of the same petitioner and justified that “some of the criminal cases against him have been withdrawn-settled.” The judgment states that the court is of the “firm view” that the PIL filed by the petitioner is “nothing but a device to misuse and abuse the process of the Court by unscrupulous elements… to further his own devious purpose.”
The judgment states that it was “shocking” that the court “has been made a party in the nefarious design of the PIL petitioner and it is evident that the petition has been filed in complete desecration of the PIL norms and the rules of this Court.”
Stating that it would be “in the fitness of things to dismiss the present petition with costs”, the court imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakhs on the petitioner. The judgment states, “It is, therefore, a fit case to not only dismiss the PIL on merits but also to impose exemplary costs on the dubious PIL petitioner. The failure, so to do, would itself be a travesty of justice… to dismiss the present petition with costs of Rs 10 lakhs, which shall be deposited by the petitioner within a period of two months from today.”
The judgment states that the amount to be deposited by the petitioner shall be transmitted to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority and shall be “spent in the welfare project for orphan children”. The judgment also states that the “failure to do so will entail recovery of the same from the petitioner as arrears of land revenue”.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More