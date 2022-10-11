Gujarat HC: Do not recover aid to victims on acquittal of accused for now

The Gujarat High Court on Monday directed that financial aid paid to victims of caste atrocities cannot be recovered on acquittal of the accused during pendency of the public interest litigation challenging the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act or until further orders.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri also issued notice to the respondent authorities — state legal department, directorate of prosecution, principal secretary of social justice and empowerment department and secretary of home department — to respond to the contentions in the PIL by December 5.

The PIL by Rajkot resident and a retired judicial officer, Kanubhai Rathod, has pointed out that several trial court orders have been passed in four districts, directing for recovery of financial relief paid to victims of atrocity cases following acquittal of accused. The petitioner said that the special courts do not have such judicial powers.

Following the submissions, the court directed, “During pendency of this petition, interim compensation given to victims under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, shall not be recovered on account of acquittal of the accused in the sessions case registered under the SC/ST Act, until further orders.”

The Indian Express had earlier reported about special trial courts directing state authorities to recover the compensation paid to Dalit complainants or victims in cases where the accused under the Atrocities Act were acquitted. The courts had directed contempt proceedings if the orders were not complied with.