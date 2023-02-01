Gujarat HC seeks report from district slaughterhouse committees, pulls up Ahmedabad, Junagadh civic bodies

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday asked district-level slaughterhouse committees in the state to file a status report, listing the action taken by them over the meat shops/slaughterhouses “which are still being allowed to operate without licences” and selling unstamped meat.

The bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice A J Shastri also directed the commissioners of Ahmedabad and Junagadh municipal corporations to state on oath through affidavits why the civic bodies were not taking action against such shops.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking a ban on illegal and unlicenced slaughterhouses and meat shops.

The court was informed that the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has sealed and closed 578 meat shops/slaughterhouses in two days, prompting the division bench to instruct the jurisdictional district legal services authority (DLSA) to verify the same.

“On the previous date of hearing (January 30), statistics relating to the number of shops/slaughterhouses listed by the jurisdictional DLSA was furnished whereunder it has been stated that in SMC limits, 63 firms were sealed out of 769 shops that have been listed. In the statistics which have been furnished today, it has been stated that 578 meat shops/slaughterhouses have been closed/sealed. It is rather surprising that overnight about 515 shops have been sealed/closed. Hence we deem it proper to direct the jurisdictional, namely the member secretary of DLSA Surat, with the assistance of PLAs/PLVs, shall inspect the so-called 578 shops that have been sealed and file a report in sealed cover as to their status,” the court said.

It was revealed that all 51 meat shops and slaughterhouses in the jurisdiction of Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JuMC) are operating without licences and yet only 15 have been sealed or closed so far, leaving 36 such shops to operate without licences. “Hence, the commissioner of JuMC shall state on oath by way of an affidavit as to how the said shops are being allowed to operate and as to why the district-level slaughterhouse committee has turned a blind eye to this factual situation,” the court said.

The bench also called upon the district-level slaughterhouse committees to file a status report, to be submitted as a compilation through the state government, listing the action taken by the committees “in respect of the meat shops/slaughterhouses which are still being allowed to operate without licences and selling of unstamped meat, which will not only endanger human life but also the public at large would be affected by consumption of such meat.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the court was informed that in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) jurisdiction, cumulatively, there are 131 shops which do not have licences and are selling unstamped meat, out of which 66 have been sealed.

Unsatisfied by the fact that nearly 65 such shops without licences continue to operate, the court observed, “Though it clearly emerges from the report of DLSA that 102 shops are selling unstamped meat and 29 shops, apart from 102 shops, are not having licence, only 66 shops have been sealed, as against 131 which are operating without licence and selling unstamped meat. In fact the DLSA report would also disclose that about 79 shops are selling meat in unhygienic conditions which would attract section 376 (a) of Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act and yet, the authorities seem to be slow in taking stern actions against these shops which are operating contrary to law. Hence we call upon the AMC commissioner to file an affidavit in this regard by the next date of hearing.”

The court has listed the matter next for February 8.

Senior advocate Asim Pandya, representing the petitioner Dharmendrabhai Fofani, also pointed out before the court that the law necessitates that every meat carcass has to be stamped by a veterinary doctor before sale, which is not being followed.

Advertisement

However, senior advocate Percy Kavina, who is representing shop owners whose shops have been sealed despite possessing required licences, submitted before the court that adhering to such regulation is impractical and dissonant with the ground reality.

“The idea that every meat carcass has to be stamped by a vet is so outrageous. As per estimates, 63% of the population of Gujarat are occasionally non-vegetarian. These approved abattoirs are there in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara. Where do you think the rest of the meat comes from? This is an ideal thing…the state government cannot say that since now we have a handle, we will implement the law with a rigor and strictness which is impossible to. The slaughterhouse in Jamalpur, they do not give them any facilities – they do not give water, they do not have waste disposal, they do not repair the structure and then they (petitioner) say ‘go there with a doctor’,” Kavina said.

The court, however, observed that Kavina can make any such submissions once he files an appropriate application to be joined as a party to the litigation and is added as party.