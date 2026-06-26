Gujarat HC dismisses plea on ‘ASI survey’ of Somnath Temple, imposes Rs 2 lakh costs on petitioner

The petitioner also admitted during the hearing that the allegations in the PIL were founded entirely on newspaper reports and social media posts.

THE GUJARAT High Court (HC) on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the Somnath Temple, holding that it was based on unverified claims sourced from newspaper reports and social media posts and imposed exemplary costs of Rs 2 lakh on the petitioner.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray accepted the State government’s contention that the petition was devoid of merit and amounted to an abuse of the PIL jurisdiction.

The petitioner, Vilas Tukaram Kharat, a resident of Maharashtra, had sought disclosure of an alleged archaeological survey purportedly conducted beneath the Somnath Temple by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and IIT Gandhinagar.