Gujarat HC dismisses plea challenging slaughterhouse closure during ‘Paryushan’

The Gujarat High Court Friday dismissed a petition challenging the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s decision to keep the sole slaughterhouse of Ahmedabad city shut on the occasion of the Jain period of penance of ‘Paryushan’.

While a detailed order is awaited on the reasoning for the dismissal, the state also urged the court to impose costs on the petitioner. The court of Justice Sandeep Bhatt, however, declined to entertain the state’s request.

The petition moved by Kul Hind Jamiat-Al Quresh Action Committee Gujarat represented by Danish Qureshi Razaiwala and another person, with Razaiwala arguing as party-in-person before the court, relied on an August order of Punjab and Haryana High Court which had stayed the decision of the authorities to shut down slaughterhouses in Ambala owing to ‘Paryushan’.

Razaiwala also submitted that during Covid-19, the practice of selling meat was deemed under “essential services”. Razaiwala, while challenging the AMC standing committee resolution dated August 18, wherein it was resolved that the standing committee gives its approval to keep the slaughterhouse of the civic body closed owing to ‘Paryushan’ between August 24 and 31, and associated festivities on September 5 and 9, had pointed out that such orders of closure of slaughterhouse infringe upon the state’s duty to maintain “social and economic welfare” and its duty to “raise the standard of living and quality of nutrition” of the citizens.

At the previous hearing, Justice Bhatt had remarked why the petitioner cannot “restrain yourself from one day or two days from eating (meat).”