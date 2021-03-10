Gujarat HC dismisses Hardik Patel plea seeking deletion of bail condition

The Gujarat High Court Wednesday dismissed a plea moved by Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel seeking deletion of his bail condition that requires him to seek prior court permission before travelling out of the state.

Patel, however, continues to have the liberty to move the Sessions Court seeking temporary relief of the condition, as and when required, following which, the trial court can exercise its discretion accordingly.

The bail condition stipulating him to seek prior permission of the court before leaving the state was imposed on Patel in January 2020 after he was arrested for failing to appear before an Ahmedabad trial court in connection with an FIR filed in 2015 by the crime branch.

The case relates to the Patidar agitation wherein he was charged with sedition. While granting him bail, the trial court had then imposed the condition that he would be required to seek prior permission of the court before leaving the local limits of Gujarat.

Patel had first moved the Ahmedabad Sessions Court seeking a temporary suspension, for a duration of 12 weeks, of the bail condition. The Congress leader had then submitted that he wanted to campaign for the party for the Bihar Assembly elections.

In September 2020, the lower court rejected his plea following which Patel challenged the decision before the Gujarat High Court. Represented by advocate Anand Yagnik, his plea before the Gujarat High Court had also sought a permanent deletion of the bail condition.

The detailed verdict pronounced by the court of Justice AY Kogje is awaited.