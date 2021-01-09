Gujarat HC dismisses graduates’ PIL over 100 % placement promise by Dudhsagar Dairy

It was the case of the graduates that the institute - Kankuba Pashupala Vidyapith - and Dudhsagar Dairy had signed an MoU with Ganpat University in 2017, promising 100 per cent job placement.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) moved by 74 graduated students of a dairy sciences institute, affiliated to Ganpat University and managed by Dudhsagar Dairy, highlighting that they were promised “100% placement” by Dudhsagar Dairy, under a memorandum of understanding with their institute, which was not complied with.

Taken up by a division bench headed by Chief Justice Vikram Nath, the court was of the opinion that the concern of the petitioner, the graduates, did not serve a broader public interest and was rather aimed at benefiting themselves. The same was dismissed as withdrawn with a liberty granted to the petitioners to file a special civil application instead.

It was the case of the graduates that the institute – Kankuba Pashupala Vidyapith – and Dudhsagar Dairy had signed an MoU with Ganpat University in 2017, promising 100 per cent job placement. Following the students’ graduation, no such jobs were granted. The dairy authority further responded to the protesting graduates that they closed the course in 2017 and they are not concerned, claims the petition.

Subsequently, with the support of ABVP, the students protested in January 2020, demanding for the promised jobs. Following multiple protests by the graduates subsequently, an FIR was filed against them, states the petition. While permitting advocate Sudhanshu Jha, who was representing the graduate petitioners, to withdraw the PIL, Chief Justice Vikram Nath said, “Before taking admission into an institution, you should have checked all this and you should have filed an FIR against the institution and those authorities.”