Gujarat HC dismisses Class 12 student’s plea over calculating marks

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by a Class 12 student– seeking that marks for main subjects in general stream, calculation of results should also include marks obtained by the students in Mathematics in Class 10 — on the grounds of being “meritless.”

A Class 12 student Nikunj Ganatra had moved before the Gujarat HC through his father Lalitkumar Ganatra seeking that Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) modify its notification of June 19 to the extent that for the purpose of calculation of marks of the main subjects for general stream, that is, subjects of ‘Elements of Accounting and Statistics’, the marks of Mathematics obtained by the students in the 10th standard only should be taken into consideration and similarly for calculation of marks of the main subjects for Class 12 such as ‘Organisation of Commerce and Secretarial Practice,’ marks of subject Mathematics obtained by the students should be taken into consideration along with other subjects of Class 10.

As per the GSHSEB’s evaluation criteria of 50:25:25 marks of Class 10 board, Class 11 and 12 unit tests, respectively, Class 12 students will be evaluated subject wise on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10 board exams for each stream.

It was the petitioner’s case that for none of the subjects of general stream Class 12 for preparing the final marksheet, the subject of Mathematics in Class 10 was considered and was omitted and that such exclusion “lacks application of mind.”

It was the GSHSEB’s case that the formula considered for preparation of final marksheet for the Class 12 was a “policy decision for assessment of marks taken by the committee of experts” of 11 members and had submitted that the court may not extend itself in the realm of policy, as noted in the order by Justice NV Anjaria.

The court in its verdict dismissing the plea noted, “The providence of eligibility criteria for educational admissions, prescription of the mode and method of assessment… generally, are the matters falling within the exclusive sphere of the educational bodies, universities and boards… The Court in exercise of extraordinary jurisdiction would not enter into this special domain, unless of course there is a palpable and per se arbitrariness in the decision complained of….”

Now with the Gujarat HC’s verdict dismissing the petition as meritless, the GSHSEB is geared up for declaration of Class 12 general stream results. “The result preparation is in the final stages and is most likely to be declared before July 31,” the GSHSEB chairman A J Shah told The Indian Express.