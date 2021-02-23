Gujarat HC: Disappointed over bonded doctors refusing Covid duty

The Gujarat High Court has recorded its disappointment at doctors’ unwillingness to join Covid duty, as ordered by the state health department, while disposing of a petition moved by 307 bonded MBBS doctors before it.

The judgment made public on Monday stated, “In this hour of crisis, when the battle against the Covid pandemic is still on, a batch of almost 307 doctors have again disappointed this court by saying that the Government should not ask them to render their services compulsorily at Covid hospitals as they all intend to prepare for the forthcoming PG Entrance Examination (NEET) scheduled to be held in March 2021.”

Notifications issued by the Gujarat health department called bonded MBBS doctors for Covid-19 duty in November 2020, under the ambit of Epidemic Diseases Act. Refusing to look into the technical challenge to how the bond contract was executed, the bench observed, “In what manner the bond is to be enforced or executed is for the concerned authority to decide. However, we are not impressed with the submission of the learned senior counsel (Anshin Desai, representing petitioners) that once the writ applicants say that the amount of bond may be recovered, they would stand relieved of all other obligations and, therefore, they should not be asked to render their services at the government hospitals with regard to the pandemic.”

The bench made “a humble request” to the petitioners, “to rise to the occasion and render their services”. “We do not intend to say that at the cost of preparing themselves for the NEET­PG Exam they should render their services. A balance can always be tilted in such a scenario. Some modalities can be worked out, by which the writ applicants can render their services for a reasonable period of time…,” the court observed while directing the health department “to work out the modalities striking the balance”.

The doctors had also alleged coercion and threats by police and other authorities, for those who expressed unwillingness to join Covid duty. The court made it clear that the “police shall, in no manner, summon the writ — applicants at the police station… not cause any harassment… If the writ applicants do not intend to render their services as called upon by virtue of the various orders…, police may perhaps have to play its own role in accordance with law.”

The petitioners had also challenged the legality of the notifications on the ground that it could have been issued under the National Disaster Management Act and not the Epidemic Diseases Act. The bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala observed that the Epidemic Diseases Act “is more than a century old” and requires to be amended.

Referring to a report of the Indian Express of January 25, where CSIR chief Dr Shekhar Mande had cautioned to be careful about another surge in cases, the court observed, “Any complacency or reckless attitude may once again push us to the horrifying days of lockdown…”