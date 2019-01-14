Gujarat HC directs police to file FIR in human trafficking case

The Gujarat High Court has directed Ahmedabad police to lodge an FIR in an alleged case of human trafficking following a CBI investigation into a case of missing girl.

Advertising

With the police failing to investigate the case of a woman reportedly sold thrice by an alleged trafficker, identified as Maya, in the guise of marriage, Justice J B Pardiwala on Friday ordered the police to investigate the case, saying that it was “something very serious”.

The High Court’s decision came during hearing of the probe progress report in connection with case of a girl, who has been missing since October 4, 2014. During the probe, the CBI found that another girl, who had gone missing for nearly one-and-a-half-year and had returned, was picked up by an auto-rickshaw driver and sold to a woman, identified as Maya.

The CBI told the High Court that the girl had told investigators that Maya allegedly sold her thrice on the pretext of marriage. In two cases, she stayed at different places where she was allegedly exploited before she was returned to Maya in a couple of weeks.

She was allegedly sold for the third time to a resident of Bhavnagar who kept her for nearly a year and allowed her to go back home.

“This is suggestive of the fact that a serious offence was committed at the relevant point of time. This itself warrants registration of an appropriate FIR at the concerned police station and an appropriate investigation,” the High Court said.

Advertising

The girl’s mother had filed a missing person’s complaint with Isanpur police station in Ahmedabad. But the case was closed after she returned. This case was brought to court’s notice by father of the girl who is still missing, in order to suggest that an organised gang was behind such incidents.