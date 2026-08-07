Gujarat HC denies bail to ex-Anand bureaucrat in benami assets case

“Where corruption begins, all rights end,” the Gujarat High Court quoted the Supreme Court’s warning and refused anticipatory bail to former Anand Residential Additional Collector Ketki Vyas, who is accused of possessing disproportionate assets.

The High Court said that custodial interrogation might be necessary “to trace the flow of money, identify benami properties, and confront the applicant with documentary and electronic records”.

Calling corruption by public servants “an enemy of the nation” and warning that “office of public power cannot be the workshop for personal gain”, Justice SJ Thaker, in a strongly worded 33-page judgment delivered on August 4, drew extensively from Supreme Court precedents to observe that corruption “directly damage(s) public confidence in governance”. The HC held that anticipatory bail in such cases “constitutes an exception rather than the rule”.

The HC was hearing the anticipatory bail application of Vyas, who served as the RAC of Anand during the checking period from April 1, 2012, to March 31, 2023.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has alleged that she abused her public office to acquire movable and immovable assets, in her own name and in the names of her relatives, disproportionate to her lawful income.

At the outset, the Court remarked that the allegations did not disclose “a mere administrative lapse or procedural irregularity” but also pointed “prima facie to a systematic misuse of a position held in public trust”. It added that, if proved, such conduct would “undermine the very foundation of integrity in public administration and erode public confidence in the honesty and accountability of governmental institutions”.

According to the prosecution, Vyas and her family had a total income of about Rs 5.17 crore during the checking period, but investigators found unexplained assets worth Rs 3.56 crore, representing excess assets of 68.84 per cent over known income. The prosecution also pointed to substantial unexplained cash deposits, investments and property purchases made through the applicant and her relatives.

Senior Advocate Mihir Thakore, appearing for Vyas, argued that the entire case rested on “imaginary, inaccurate and inflated figures” relating to her income, expenditure and investments. He contended that the income and assets of the applicant’s parents, who were not public servants, could not legally be included while computing disproportionate assets.

It was also submitted that the applicant had maintained an unblemished government service record since 2001, had cooperated throughout the inquiry, and that the prosecution case rested entirely on documentary material already seized, rendering custodial interrogation unnecessary. The defence also pointed to the delay in lodging the FIR after the sanctioning for inquiry and argued that the applicant had never violated bail conditions in another criminal case.

The State opposed the plea, submitting that every opportunity had been given to the applicant and her family to explain the source of their assets, but substantial cash transactions and investments remained unexplained. The prosecution argued that a detailed financial investigation, including tracing money trails, identifying benami properties and examining electronic records, could not effectively proceed if the applicant were protected by anticipatory bail. It also informed the Court that the applicant was allegedly absconding after locking her residence, preventing seizure of relevant material. Given her senior administrative position, the prosecution further argued that she could influence subordinate officers and tamper with official records.

Considering the arguments, the HC observed that the accusations “go to the root of public administration.” The HC order noted that offences involving economic misconduct by public servants “are viewed differently, because they directly damage public confidence in governance and have long-term consequences for society at large.”

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The Court held that investigators had, at least prima facie, established the necessity for a detailed financial inquiry and observed that custodial interrogation might be required “to trace the flow of money, identify benami properties, and confront the applicant with documentary and electronic records.

Relying on a series of Supreme Court decisions, the HC reproduced several powerful observations, quoting the Constitution Bench from one judgment, “Office of public power cannot be the workshop of personal gain,” while adding that “corruption is an enemy of nation and tracking down corrupt public servant, howsoever high he may be, and punishing such person is a necessary mandate.”

The Court also cited the SC’s reference to Kautilya’s Arthashastra, stating, “It is possible to mark the movements of birds flying high up in the sky; but not possible to ascertain the movement of government servants with a hidden purpose.”

Rejecting the argument that custodial interrogation was unnecessary, the Court observed that anticipatory bail in corruption cases can be granted only in exceptional circumstances where allegations appear frivolous or motivated, a threshold that had not been met in the present case.

The corruption case is the second against Vyas. In August 2023, Vyas was arrested in an alleged case of blackmail in which she, along with deputy mamlatdar Jayesh Patel and advocate Haresh Chavda, allegedly installed spy cameras in the Anand district collector’s office to secretly film then District Collector DS Gadhvi’s private moments with a woman visitor and then extort him into clearing official files. The Gujarat government suspended her following that arrest.