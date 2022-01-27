Gujarat HC confers ‘senior advocate’ designation on four lawyers

The Gujarat High Court in a notification dated January 25 conferred the designation of ‘senior advocate’ to four lawyers, including the additional solicitor general at Gujarat HC Devang Vyas.

The HC advocates now designated as senior advocates include Jayant Madhurlal Panchal, Rajul Krishnachandra Patel, Unmesh Dhruvakumar Shukla and Devang Vyas.

With this, the Gujarat HC now has 56 senior advocates. It had last conferred the ‘senior advocate’ designation in 2019 to 12 advocates and had invited applications in January 2020. As of October 2020, Gujarat HC had received applications from 35 advocates.

According to the High court of Gujarat – Designation of Senior Advocates rules 2018, the committee for designation of senior advocates consists of the Chief Justice, as the chairperson, along with two senior-most judges of the high court, advocate general, and a member of the bar as nominated by by the chairperson and other members.