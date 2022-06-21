Gujarat HC to celebrate International Yoga Day on court premises

In a first, Gujarat High Court (HC) will be celebrating International Yoga Day at the lawn in the high court premises, on Tuesday.

Registrar General of the Gujarat HC on Monday in a communication addressed to the president of Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association, stated that Chief Justice Aravind Kumar has “decided to celebrate ‘International Yoga Day’ on Tuesday, 21st June 2022, at Lawns behind the Gujarat High Court Auditorium from 7:30 am to 8:15 am.”

Participants have been requested to bring their own yoga mat for the event.

Before this, in 2018, the then Gujarat High Court Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy along with other judges had participated in a state-level yoga day event.