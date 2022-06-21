scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

Gujarat HC to celebrate International Yoga Day on court premises

Participants have been requested to bring their own yoga mat for the event.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 21, 2022 3:47:45 am
Before this, in 2018, the then Gujarat High Court Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy along with other judges had participated in a state-level yoga day event. (File)

In a first, Gujarat High Court (HC) will be celebrating International Yoga Day at the lawn in the high court premises, on Tuesday.

Registrar General of the Gujarat HC on Monday in a communication addressed to the president of Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association, stated that Chief Justice Aravind Kumar has “decided to celebrate ‘International Yoga Day’ on Tuesday, 21st June 2022, at Lawns behind the Gujarat High Court Auditorium from 7:30 am to 8:15 am.”

Participants have been requested to bring their own yoga mat for the event.

More from Ahmedabad

Before this, in 2018, the then Gujarat High Court Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy along with other judges had participated in a state-level yoga day event.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 20, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Capacity Utilisation’ to ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-June 20, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Capacity Utilisation’ to ‘...
Infrastructure plus Hindutva push: Karnataka BJP follows the UP wayPremium
Infrastructure plus Hindutva push: Karnataka BJP follows the UP way
Arun Prakash writes: Agnipath, between the linesPremium
Arun Prakash writes: Agnipath, between the lines
Phone-tapping to extortion: Mumbai Police Inspector is go-to man for ‘sen...Premium
Phone-tapping to extortion: Mumbai Police Inspector is go-to man for ‘sen...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement