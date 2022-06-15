Gujarat HC bench issues notice to Ashram Trusts in PIL filed by Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued notice to National Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Khadi Gramodyog Prayog Samiti, Harijan Ashram Trust and Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Trust in a public interest litigation (PIL) by Tushar Gandhi, great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, who is opposing the revamp of the Sabarmati Ashram.

The notice issued to other respondent parties — the state government, Sabarmati Ashram Preservation Memorial Trust (SAPMT), Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) — were accepted by their respective legal counsels on Tuesday.

Tushar, in his PIL, has challenged the proposed redevelopment of the Gandhi Ashram by the government, both central and state, primarily on the ground that it is “diametrically opposite to the Gandhian ethos of simplicity and frugality, that the Ashram embodies,”

His plea also states that redevelopment plans are contrary “to the conscious decision taken by erstwhile Governments in state and the centre to keep all monuments associated with the father of the nation strictly apolitical and completely free of Government control or interference.”

The state in an earlier affidavit in April had submitted that four trusts which manage ashram precincts at present — SAPMT, Khadi Gramodyog Prayog Samiti, Harijan Ashram Trust and Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Trust — have “graciously accorded their consent to the proposed project”

The state also claimed that the four have even nominated three trustees who have been inducted in the Governing Council of the newly constituted trust — Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust (MGSAMT).