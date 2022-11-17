Gujarat HC advocates oppose transfer of Justice Nikhil Kariel to Patna High Court

Advocates of Gujarat High Court Thursday afternoon gathered at Chief Justice Aravind Kumar’s court to oppose the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation of transferring Justice Nikhil Kariel from Gujarat High Court to Patna High Court, based on news reports by LiveLaw.

Senior advocates Mihir Thakore and Asim Pandya, voicing the opposition on behalf of all members of the Bar, said, “We’re here to oppose the death knell, death to the independence of judiciary because of the transfer of Justice Kariel”.

The statement came after Chief Justice Aravind Kumar inquired why “the sudden rush in the Bar” before the court. Another member of the Bar also pointed out that such transfers are done after consulting the Chief Justice of the High Court.

The chief justice was also shown the online news reports. The court, however, switched off the live streaming of proceedings mid-way.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHAA), prior to appearing before the court, sent out a message that it has called for an extraordinary general body meeting of the association at 2 pm on Thursday “to discuss and pass an appropriate resolution on the Hon’ble Supreme Court Collegium recommendation transferring Justice Nikhil Kariel from Gujarat High Court to Patna High Court”.