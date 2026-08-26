Promised one bride, married to another: Not ‘looteri dulhan gang’ says Gujarat HC granting bail to marriage bureau operator

A marriage bureau, a promised bride, Rs 5.10 lakh allegedly collected as brokerage –and a case that eventually acquired the unmistakable flavour of a *looteri dulhan* plot. But when the matter reached the Gujarat High Court, the court drew a line between the allegations and the popular label.

“Except this, no role is attributed to the present applicant as a member of looteri dulhan gang,” Justice HD Suthar observed while granting regular bail to a woman accused in an alleged case of “cheating” linked to a Himmatnagar-based marriage bureau, which she ran with her husband.

The court, in an oral order on August 25, granted bail to Kavita Soni, who has been in custody since March 27, after noting that the investigation was complete, the chargesheet had been filed and there was nothing further to be recovered from her.

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The case was registered with the Himmatnagar A Division police station in Sabarkantha district under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to, among other offences, criminal breach of trust and cheating. According to the prosecution, Kavita and her husband Manhar ran a marriage bureau called “Divya Shakti”. The complainant had approached the bureau to arrange the marriage of his nephew.

The prosecution case, as recorded by the HC order, is that the accused received Rs 2.10 lakh towards brokerage after arranging the marriage. The order further records that the complainant’s nephew was married, however, to “another woman” and alleges that further money collected on the pretext of paying the bride’s family was not paid to the parents, as per the bride’s statement.

The court recorded that, according to the allegations the accused received a total of Rs 5.10 lakh as brokerage. Yet, while the prosecution stated that the complainant’s grievance was that the nephew was married to a different woman (than the original prospective alliance), the HC orally remarked that the accused was not part of the “looteri dulhan gang”– an organized criminal syndicate that traps unsuspecting men into fake marriages, only for the bride to flee with cash, gold, and valuables shortly after the ceremony.

“But, the marriage is real and (the accused) got the marriage done, even if it is with another woman, it is real… She is not a member of the looteri dulhan gang…” Justice Suthar orally remarked during the proceedings, finding that the material attributed a considerably narrower role to the applicant.

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“If we accept the said allegation as it is,” the court order said, “the role of the applicant was limited to giving a promise or solemnising the marriage of the complainant’s nephew.”

The applicant’s counsel argued that she was innocent and had been falsely implicated. The State opposed the bail plea, arguing that she was “very much involved” in the offence and that, given the gravity of the allegations, she should not be released. The prosecution also argued that there was a possibility that she could flee from justice.

Justice Suthar, however, noted a series of factors in her favour: the investigation had concluded, the chargesheet was already before the court, she was a woman who had been in custody since March 27, and there was nothing further to be recovered from her.

The court also noted that while the applicant had past antecedents, “she is presumed to be innocent till proven guilty”. It further observed that the commencement and conclusion of the trial would take time and that the prosecution had failed to point out circumstances warranting the continuation or prolonging of her detention.

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Citing Supreme Court rulings on bail jurisprudence, the court granted Kavita regular bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the same amount with the regular bail conditions. The alleged case of the prosecution of the marriage-bureau fraud will proceed to trial, the HC clarified.