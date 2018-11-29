Gujarat: HC asks petitioner if government passed proposal on renaming Ahmedabad

In response to a petition opposing changing the name of Ahmedabad to Karnavati as suggested by BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday asked the petitioner to produce a proposal, if any, passed by the state government regarding the same.

The PIL, filed by lawyer Hetvi Sancheti based on recent statements of the Chief Minister and his colleagues claiming that a name change is being considered, said that “the government of Gujarat through its head, Chief Minister, announced on a public forum that name change of the city of Ahmedabad to Karnavati”.

The PIL said that there is no historical evidence warranting to change the city’s name to Karnavati. However, the petition added, there is enough material and data suggesting “the name Ahmedabad holds significance as cultural heritage of the people of Amdavad”.

According to the PIL, “The name of city Ahmedabad is an Intangible Cultural Heritage. Even in the hypothetical scenario, if the issue of name change of Ahmedabad to Karnavati is put on a backburner, the present controversy needs to be put to rest permanently by declaring “Name of Ahmedabad” as “Intangible Cultural Heritage”, particularly when the state itself is a threat to such heritage and even in the past has stirred up such controversies.”

The petitioner has said that since the Chief Minister himself said that “name will be changed before the Lok Sabha elections of 2019”, the petition should not be treated as premature.

The division bench led by acting Chief Justice A S Dave was of the opinion that statements made by politicians cannot be the grounds unless it is backed by official proposal by municipal corporation or state government.