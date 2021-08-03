Gujarat HC asks MLA if he supports externment order against man after tiff with son

The court of Justice Paresh Upadhyay while staying the externment order, also noted that the order did not have any basis of law.

The Gujarat High Court on Monday issued notice to Godhra MLA CK Raulji after directing that he be added as a party in a petition challenging an externment order against a Panchmahals district resident, passed by the sub-divisional magistrate of Godhra in June this year.

The petitioner — Pravinbhai alias PK Naranbhai Chauhan — as per the externment order dated June 24, was externes for a period of two years from districts of Panchmahals, Mahisagar, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Vadodara (City and Rural), Kheda and Anand.

The court of Justice Paresh Upadhyay while staying the externment order, also noted that the order did not have any basis of law.

The court also noted another “glaring aspect” wherein of the three FIRs on the basis of which Charan was externed, one FIR was of the year 2017 and another of 2019, “which are relatively stale” and the last FIR of June 14 this year, was registered on the complaint of Godhra MLA CK Raulji’s son, Malavdipsinh, which appeared to have had been filed in retaliation to the petitioner complaining as to “why the MLA is not doing work of the people” following which heated words were exchanged between the complaining Malavdipsinh and the petitioner.

“If the grievance of the citizen against local MLAs are to be dealt with in this manner, not only the citizen needs to be protected, even the response needs to be asked from the concerned MLA, whether he supports such an order,” the court observed in its order.