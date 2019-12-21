Gujarat HC asks AAI, SMC to act on buildings violating height limit around Surat airport

Gujarat High Court. (File photo) Gujarat High Court. (File photo)

Acting on a public interest litigation (PIL) which sought the evacuation of people from buildings in the vicinity of the Surat airport, as well as demolition of such buildings, which violate the stipulated height for such an area, the Gujarat High Court (HC) on Friday directed the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) to act on such violations immediately.

Petitioner Vishwas Bhamburkar highlighted that the extent of violation in height ranged from one metre to 14.3 metre over and above the permissible limit, and despite issuance of notices by AAI to such structures as long ago as 2018, they had not yet been demolished. The division bench headed by Chief Justice Vikram Nath, directed that such notices should be adjudicated upon at the earliest. It further directed that the Central ministry and the AAI must take a final decision on these notices within a period of two months.

The court observed that despite the authorities issuing notices to violators, “None of the authorities have taken it seriously and it further appears that inter-se, the authorities are trying to dribble the issue,” as none of the notices issued saw a “logical conclusion”. The court observed that the DGCA’s (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) submissions “clearly reflects the inaction on the part of the Central Authorities, even in such a serious issue…”

Cracking the whip on SMC, the court observed “there appears to be either a lethargy or a convenient ignorance of statutory provisions,” for allowing occupation of premises in buildings without the “building use” (BU) permit.

