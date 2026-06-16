Fresh twist in Anand panchayat president row: BJP seat under cloud after Gujarat High Court petition withdrawn

The BJP’s dramatic last-minute victory in the election for the Anand District Panchayat president’s post on May 24 – secured after the Gujarat High Court revived party’s lone ST candidate Mayuri Patel’s nomination just hours before voting — has now been thrown into uncertainty after she withdrew the very petition that enabled her to contest on Tuesday.

The Gujarat High Court allowed the withdrawal of the petition and vacated the interim relief granted on May 24, reviving Congress hopes that Patel may have to relinquish the ST woman-reserved post and setting the stage for a fresh legal battle over the politically significant office.

Patel, a BJP member elected from the general-category Sarsa seat, had approached the High Court on May 24 after election authorities rejected her nomination for the president’s post on the ground that her Scheduled Tribe certificate had been issued in Maharashtra, not Gujarat. Justice R T Vachhani had then granted interim relief, observing that Patel belonged to the Bhil community, which is notified as a Scheduled Tribe in both Gujarat and Maharashtra under Presidential Orders issued under Article 342(1) of the Constitution. The order effectively revived her candidature and enabled her to contest the election held on May 24, in which the BJP retained the president’s post despite the Congress briefly sensing an upset.