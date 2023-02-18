Gujarat HC allows teen to undergo abortion at her risk

The Gujarat High Court on Friday permitted a minor girl to terminate her pregnancy while clarifying that she will undergo the abortion at her own risk after medical professionals opined that the abortion may be injurious to her health.

However, the court clarified that the doctors, who have put their opinion on record, “shall have the immunity in the event of occurrence of any litigation arising out of the instant petition.”

The 16-year old girl from Banaskantha district had approached the HC through her father, seeking permission for termination of her pregnancy. The petition states that one person had given the girl false promise of marriage and had engaged in sexual relationship with her, making her pregnant.

The court had sought opinion from the medical superintendent of a hospital in the district and on Friday, it was submitted that the minor is 19 weeks and 4 days pregnant and “since the pregnancy is at advance stage, it would be injurious to both the petitioner and the child.”

However, the petitioner strongly urged the court that the minor is a victim and she may be allowed to abort the child at her own risk.