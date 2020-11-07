Gujarat HC allows Hardik to travel out of state for 17 days

Gujarat Congress president Hardik Patel

THE GUJARAT High Court on Friday partly allowed state Congress working president Hardik Patel’s plea to travel outside the state and granted him permission to move outside the state for 17 days.

The high court had on November 4 sought the itinerary of his plan to travel outside the state after he had sought a temporary modification of his bail condition, primarily on the ground that Patel was a “star campaigner” for the Congress in the Bihar Assembly polls, and required to travel to New Delhi owing to legal consultation for the ongoing litigations at the Supreme Court.

On Friday, the HC allowed Patel to travel outside the state between November 11 and December 2, but said he will not conduct or attend any rally and “not indulge himself into any political activity or shall not indulge into any kind of activity which would constitute any offence” during the period. Advocate Anand Yagnik, appearing for the Congress leader, submitted Patel’s itinerary to travel outside Gujarat.

