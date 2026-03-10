Bomb hoax prompts security sweep at Gujarat High Court and Ahmedabad Rural Court

The Gujarat High Court and the Ahmedabad Rural Court were thoroughly searched for explosives Monday after they received bomb threats, which were later found to be hoaxes.

The police said the Special Operations Group (SOG), along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the Dog Squad, rushed to the courts, evacuated them, and conducted a thorough check. However, no suspicious materials were found at either court.

The cybercrime police said it registered First Information Reports (FIRs) in these matters, and is investigating the cases.

The incident is part of a series of threats targeting courts, schools, and government offices across Gujarat over the past year.