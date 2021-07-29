Gujarat HC admits pleas challenging anti-land grabbing act’s constitutionality

Admitting several pleas challenging the constitutionality of the Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday granted the state six weeks’ time to respond to the pleas.

With each of the plea also seeing different set of facts, the court granted the state the option of filing separate affidavits so far as factual averments of the cases are concerned, while filing a common affidavit as far as the legal averments are concerned.

The provisions of the Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act 2020 as well as Rules have been challenged, including the provision which provides limitless powers to special courts under the Act, as well as the provision which permits retrospective application of offence.