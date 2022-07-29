Gujarat HC admits confirmation case of death sentence of 2008 serial blast convicts

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court Thursday admitted the case of confirmation of death sentence of 38 accused of 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts.

Meanwhile, a lawyer representing nearly 15 of the 38 facing the gallows, submitted before the bench of Justices Vipul Pancholi and Sandeep Bhatt that the accused convicts plan to file appeals in the next “15-20 days”.

Advocate MM Sheikh, representing some of the accused, said, “Appeals are already prepared but some corrections (are required),” while requesting that the appeals be heard together with the confirmation of death sentence application.

On February 18, an Ahmedabad special court had sentenced 38 of the accused to death, of the total 49 that the court had convicted. On March 9, a division bench of the HC had issued notices to the 38 death row convicts. The bench had pointed out that if the convicts file appeals before the HC against the court’s verdict within the 90 days from the date of the judgement, hearing of the appeal would take precedence over the Gujarat government’s confirmation application.