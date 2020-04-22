Gujarat HC accepts virtual production of person in habeas corpus plea

The HC allowed the girl to go with her parents after she expressed willingness to be in their custody. (File) The HC allowed the girl to go with her parents after she expressed willingness to be in their custody. (File)

Moving away from the conventional physical production of a person before the courtroom in a habeas corpus petition, the Gujarat High Court Tuesday marked the corpus’s presence via videoconferencing, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

A resident of Rajula taluka in Amreli had moved a habeas corpus petition before the HC seeking the production of his 15-year-old daughter, after she had been allegedly illegally detained by one Vijay alias Vikki in mid-December.

Her whereabouts along with that of Vijay were subsequently traced to Maharashtra, from where she was brought back to Gujarat on April 18 and was taken into police custody in Rajula, Amreli.

Owing to the unfeasibility of inter-district transit in light of the COVID-19 lockdown, it was thus decided by the HC that the corpus be produced by the police at the district court at Rajula, from where the HC could conduct its proceedings via video conference, under the supervision of the additional district judge.

After the girl expressed willingness to continue to be in the custody of her parents and after the HC independently ascertained the same, she was permitted to go with her parents.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd