Gujarat: Have vaccinated even those coming in Mercedes, says Nitin Patel

Pointing out that the state health services have touched all classes of society during Covid-19, Nitin Patel, Deputy Chief Minister said on Saturday that the health department of Gujarat government have vaccinated even those who came to health centres driving a Mercedes.

“On vaccine centres, doctors and nurses from our health department people have administered vaccines to even those who come sitting in a Mercedes vehicle, costing Rs 50 lakh,” said Patel while addressing public event in Gandhinagar where 3,000 nurses were given appointment in the government health network.

“Till the time there was no Covid-19, affluent people did not need state government (services). But Covid created a situation where everyone had to take the services of the health department. Be it Chief Minister Vijay Rupani or our Governor (Acharya Devvrat), everyone has utilised the services including the Covid vaccine,” he said. Narrating how both he and Rupani got infected by Covid, Patel said he was treated for a few days at UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad.

Pointing out that treatment of 2700 diseases are covered under PMJAY-MA (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana – Mukhyamantri Amrutam), he said 35 lakh patients have been treated under the scheme in Gujarat which was launched nine years ago by the then chief minister Narendra Modi.

He said the MA Yojana started with 35 lakh BPL families, and now covers four crore people. The scheme has provided treatment worth Rs 5200 crore during the last nine years.